UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gora Bazar, Meena Bazar Sealed Over Violation Of SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Gora Bazar, Meena Bazar sealed over violation of SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration here Wednesday sealed Meena Bazar and Gora Bazar over violation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Meena Bazar situated inside congested city area was sealed by Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Asghar who visited city to inspect implementation of SOPs. Some shopkeepers were also arrested for chanting slogans.

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Gulsha Ara sealed Gora Bazar after witnessing violation of SOPs. A team of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Kashif Jan sealed Gilani and Day to Night market over ignoring notified SOPs.

District Administration has arrested a total of 74 persons for flouting SOPs. Administration has urged people to maintain social distancing and adopt preventive measures to contain spread of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali Market

Recent Stories

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

2 hours ago

European Commission secures EU access to Remdesivi ..

2 hours ago

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.