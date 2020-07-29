Gora Bazar, Meena Bazar sealed over violation of SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration here Wednesday sealed Meena Bazar and Gora Bazar over violation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Meena Bazar situated inside congested city area was sealed by Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Asghar who visited city to inspect implementation of SOPs. Some shopkeepers were also arrested for chanting slogans.

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Gulsha Ara sealed Gora Bazar after witnessing violation of SOPs. A team of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Kashif Jan sealed Gilani and Day to Night market over ignoring notified SOPs.

District Administration has arrested a total of 74 persons for flouting SOPs. Administration has urged people to maintain social distancing and adopt preventive measures to contain spread of COVID-19.