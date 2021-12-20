Gorakh Hill receives snowfall, water reserves frozen into ice

The Gorakh Hill Station, popularly called the Murree of Sindh, received the season's first snowfall

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The Gorakh Hill Station, popularly called the Murree of Sindh, received the season's first snowfall.

The Gorakh resort is located at 5800 feet above sea level in the Khirthar range, some 90 kilometer away from Dadu town.

The Gorakh Hill and other areas of Dadu district are in grip of severe cold and dry weather like other parts of the country and severity of the cold will continue to persist for next some days, sources said.

Due to snowfall water reserves in Gorakh hill and adjoining areas have converted into ice.

As soon as snowfall was reported tourists started heading towards Gorakh Hill Station.