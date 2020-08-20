Gorakh Hills Authority new DG takes charge

Raja Shah Zaman Khuhro, an officer of PAS (BS-19), Collector/ Deputy Commissioner, Dadu has been assigned to hold additional charge of the post of Director General (DG), Gorakh Hills Development Authority (GHDA) till further orders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Raja Shah Zaman Khuhro, an officer of PAS (BS-19), Collector/ Deputy Commissioner, Dadu has been assigned to hold additional charge of the post of Director General (DG), Gorakh Hills Development Authority (GHDA) till further orders.

Earlier the additional charge was with Manzoor Ahmed Kanasro, Director General (Antiquities) Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department.

He has now been relieved from his charge, said a press release issued here Thursday.