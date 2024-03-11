Gorgage Fecilitates Asif Zardari For Winning President Election
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 11:18 PM
Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ubaidullah Gorgage on Monday facilitated Asif Zardari and termed it a proof of successful democratic process in the country
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ubaidullah Gorgage on Monday facilitated Asif Zardari and termed it a proof of successful democratic process in the country.
In his statement issued here, while congratulating Asif Ali Zardari on being elected as the President of Pakistan for the second time with huge majority, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said that the President Zardari getting votes from all provinces including Balochistan was a sign that he was a symbol of federalism.
He said that National Assembly, Senate and elected members of the four provinces have expressed their confidence on him.
He said that it is the continuation of democratic values and the victory of democracy, the coalition parties will work together for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, he said.
He said that after the arrival of President Zardari in the President's House, a new era of supremacy of constitutional institutions and Parliament would begin in the country.
