Gov combating COVID-19 besides hunger, unemployment: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said the government was combating COVID-19 besides hunger as unemployment and lack of earning means increased hardships of common people.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said opposition was busy in criticising the government just for political point scoring, adding it should think about hunger of the poor people.

The minister said opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif had opened his accounts in the Names of servants, at the other side of the coin, he came to Pakistan to combat coronavirus.

Replying to a question, he made it clear that examinations of all boards had been cancelled and rejected the impression that the government postponed examinations.

He said cases of coronavirus were increasing in the country day by day but with the grace of the Almighty, death ratio regarding coronavirus was much low as compared to other countries like United States of America , Italy and Spain.