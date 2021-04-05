UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gov Makes Efforts For Uni Vocal Announcement Of Moon Sighting Of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak: Qadri

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

Gov makes efforts for uni vocal announcement of Moon sighting of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak: Qadri

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday said that the consultation process has been started with the stakeholders for uni vocal announcements of moon sighting of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and subsequently celebrating Eid-ul-Fiter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday said that the consultation process has been started with the stakeholders for uni vocal announcements of moon sighting of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and subsequently celebrating Eid-ul-Fiter.

In an interview, he said Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting is scheduled to be held in Peshawar for moon sighting to achieve this objective.

The Minister said government desires to make mutually accepted decision about crescent moon of Ramadan and Eid to give unified message of national unity.

Responding to a question about observance of COVID SOPs (standard operating procedure) issued by the government, he said Mosques and Imambargahs play an effective and important role in implementing precautionary measures and creating awareness among masses to reduce adverse impacts of current wave.

He added that Ulema, Mashaikh and Aimma Masajid are on the same page in following government's instructions in this regard.

Responding to another question, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said a large scale consultative meeting held in the ministry on Monday was attended by over 100 religious scholars, Ulema and Mashaikh including Governors from all provinces and Gilgit Baltistan and representative from Azad Jammu and Kashmir to deliberate implementing Covid-19 SOPs during Ramazan in mosques and Imamabargahs.

Related Topics

Peshawar Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Gilgit Baltistan Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Unity Foods Limited Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Ramadan

Recent Stories

DQCB refers 22 cases to drug court

3 seconds ago

Ukraine's Antimonopoly Agency Fines Google $35,900 ..

5 seconds ago

Sullivan, Croatian Prime Minister Discuss Energy D ..

7 seconds ago

Erdogan says retired admirals letter implies 'poli ..

8 seconds ago

Saleh Al Sharqi issues Resolution appointing Deput ..

35 minutes ago

Dr Faisal launches Tarlai COVID-19 vaccination cen ..

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.