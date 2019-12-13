UrduPoint.com
Gov Policy Aims To Make Youth Self-reliant: State Minister For Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan

Fri 13th December 2019

Gov policy aims to make youth self-reliant: State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said PTI government's policy was aimed at empowering youth, helping them become self-reliant, instead of swamping them into debt trap with loans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ):State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said PTI government's policy was aimed at empowering youth, helping them become self-reliant, instead of swamping them into debt trap with loans.

During a question hour, the minister said that the government had taken National Poverty Graduation Initiative (NPGI) which was a part of "Ehsaas Strategy".

He said the policy was aimed at graduating the poorest households out of poverty and setting them on a path of economic and social prosperity.

Ali Muhammad Khan said there were three components of the initiative with asset transfer, interest-free loans, and vocational and skills training to make assets productive.

He said the graduation initiative was aimed at reducing dependence of the population at the bottom of the economic pyramid on government-led social safety nets (BISP and Bait-ul-Mal programme etc) and help bring this population into the mainstream of economic development and financial inclusion.

He said the government, in addition to its own funding, was partnering with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), adding that the total cost of the initiative was Rs. 42.65 billion.

The minister informed the National Assembly that the initiative will be executed by Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and BISP.

He said that the initiative will be rolled out in over 100 districts and will impact 16.28 million people with 50 percent women, adding the initiative also included youth, persons with disabilities, transgenders, minorities and marginalized communities in the less developed districts.

The minster said that the selection of the beneficiaries will be basedon the poverty scorecard, used by the government and donors.

