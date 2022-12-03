UrduPoint.com

Gov To Adopt Constitutional Procedure For Announcing Schedule Of Next Elections: Tanveer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Gov to adopt constitutional procedure for announcing schedule of next elections: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday said the government would adopt a constitutional procedure for announcing the schedule of the general elections.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Imran Khan had announced to dissolve assemblies but it was not a suitable time to conduct elections.

He said the government was busy with relief and rehabilitation works in two provinces where the devastation of floods had created numerous problems for the people.

He said organizing elections in flood-hit areas would stop relief and rehabilitation works.

He urged Imran's party to wait for the next elections being held in 2023. PTI was wasting the time of the entire nation as its chairman was fighting for personal interest.

To a question about the early elections, he made it clear that the next polls would be held on time in 2023.

