Gov to sort out Island issue in consent with Sindh province: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem Tuesday said the government would sort out matters pertaining to the development of Bundle Island by taking Sindh government on board.

Responding to point of order raised by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani regarding the development of new proposed project near Karachi without seeking consent of Sindh, he said that Bhandar, or Bundal Island, is located at the western end of the Sindh coastal zone bordering Korangi, Phitti and Jhari creeks.

He said Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had already ruled out any further development on the proposed project until consent was attained by the provincial government of Sindh.

He said Federal government was playing the role of mother and ready to help provinces wherever necessary.

Federal government respects federating units and the sovereignty of provinces would be respected.