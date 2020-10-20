UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gov To Sort Out Island Issue In Consent With Sindh Province: Senate Told

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:04 PM

Gov to sort out Island issue in consent with Sindh province: Senate told

Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem Tuesday said the government would sort out matters pertaining to the development of Bundle Island by taking Sindh government on board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem Tuesday said the government would sort out matters pertaining to the development of Bundle Island by taking Sindh government on board.

Responding to point of order raised by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani regarding the development of new proposed project near Karachi without seeking consent of Sindh, he said that Bhandar, or Bundal Island, is located at the western end of the Sindh coastal zone bordering Korangi, Phitti and Jhari creeks.

He said Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had already ruled out any further development on the proposed project until consent was attained by the provincial government of Sindh.

He said Federal government was playing the role of mother and ready to help provinces wherever necessary.

Federal government respects federating units and the sovereignty of provinces would be respected.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Senate Governor Raza Rabbani Korangi Government

Recent Stories

Dubai continues to attract world’s top sports st ..

19 minutes ago

Slovenia's Tratnik wins Giro d'Italia 16th stage

16 seconds ago

Trump Urges Attorney General to 'Act Fast' on Prob ..

18 seconds ago

Too Early to Talk About Future of OPEC+ Deal Beyon ..

22 seconds ago

Russia Invites Other Countries to Unite to Track D ..

2 minutes ago

Madrid Region Not Ruling Out Curfew to Stop Spread ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.