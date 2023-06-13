Governance system improved in province: minister

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that under the supervision of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, the governance system has been improved in the province

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):Caretaker Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that under the supervision of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, the governance system has been improved in the province.

In the district, work was underway on projects worth 11 billion rupees with the support of the Asian Development Bank.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at DC Office here on Tuesday.

The provincial minister said that the project had been designed keeping in mind the needs, including water supply and drainage, till 2045.

Earlier, he presided over a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan in which the officers of Municipal Corporation, District Council, Punjab Intermediate Cities Investment Improvement Program (PICIIP) gave a briefing.

Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad said work had been started on the new flyover project in Sialkot and 18-month project would be completed in seven to eight months.

He said that timely issuance of birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates from the Union Council were the right of the citizens. For this purpose, the 'Baldia App' will be launched soon and the citizen will enter his information on the helpline 1198 and he will get the required documents.

He said the process of master planning of Sialkot was going on rapidly, the concerned officers had been instructed to keep in mind the needs of industry, agriculture and housing.

He said that waste management companies would be provided with more resources and better machinery.

By improving quality of the Lahore Waste Management Company, monthly expenses had beenreduced to 100 million rupees, he added.