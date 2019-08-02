Punjab Government spokesman Shahabaz Gill has accused opposition MNA Shaikh Rohail Asghar of massive corruption , embezzlement , misappropriation of public funds and forgery in public documents on Friday and vowed to bring back the plundered public wealth from the looters

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) Punjab Government spokesman Shahabaz Gill has accused opposition MNA Shaikh Rohail Asghar of massive corruption , embezzlement , misappropriation of public funds and forgery in public documents on Friday and vowed to bring back the plundered public wealth from the looters.

MNA Shaikh Rohail Asghar is A veteran political figure of Lahore city who had returned to the parliament for two consecutive terms and had also served as chairman standing committee of defense and member of public accounts committee.Shahbaz Gill was professor in USA university before joining Punjab government led by Usman Buzdar whose temperament is to keep silent and shyness and Gill main job is to protect him and to assault the corruption plagued opposition leaders.While airing his statement on electronic media Shahbaz Gill told that Shaikh Rohail Asghar has encroached public land situated in Darogha wala Lahore and its market value is more than Rs one billion and 30 million .The Punjab spokesman was of the views that Shaikh Rohail Asghar, who had defeated wife of Aitzaz Ahsan and Humyum Akhtar in general election, get this public land allotted during the rein of Sharif family and sold this land to other people and earned huge money.Gill further divulged while showing some documents of the encroached land that Shaikh Rohail Asghar was close lieutenant of Sharif Brothers when the land from the posh areas in Lahore was mutated in the name of his relatives and later on the land was distributed to others people with the connivances of the revenue officers of the local administration.He said that the punitive action against the alleged officers in the scam is likely to be taken and all the corrupt officer will be hold accountable for their misdeeds they had committed on the behest of their then corrupt lords.Shahbaz Gill who now become a monster for the opposition further divulged that Shaikh Rohail Asghar had also encroached 209 kanals land from Baghban pura Lahore and allegedly developed a housing scheme on this land.

The present value o 209 kanals land is more than 18 billion rupees and the plots were also sold to the public without paying any penny to the national exchequer by this corrupt mafia , he opined.Mr Gill a fierce speaker of PTI brigade who loves to participate in tv show to thwart the opposition personal attack of PTI leaders told that the land from Baghbanpura Lahore war transferred to the Names of Shaikh Rohai aides while making forgery in the public documents.He said when the government machinery reached o the spot to retrieve this encroached land then he got stayed orders from the court to halt the government operation but he vowed that the government will pursue this case vehemently and will take it to its logic end.The tone of Shaikh Roahail Asghar was muted in the national assembly on the others days since the scam of his corruption and encroachment of public land surfaced in the media .Before this scam , he was looking to much active on the floor of the assembly but after the revelation of his corruption he was looking somber and silent in the assembly and did not raise his hand to speak on any topic.Shaikh Rohail Ashghar before the revelation of his corruption scam, he used to attire in the folk dress of Punjab during the session of national assembly like Lachan and Khussa which is considered not suitable for the parliamentarians .Gill was of firm believe that government Punjab will approach Lahore highcourt to vacate the stayed orders passed in the favours of Mr, Asghar because the government sole aim to retrieve all plundered public treasures.He said since the eruption of corruption scam of opposition leaders in the public , they have started vengeance and dirty campaign against PTI leaders but vowed to resist their slandering attack with solid proof of their corrupt practice.