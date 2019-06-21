Governer Punjab supports proposal for Sikh pilgrims to bring dollars with them

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has said that the proposal given by Sikh community leaders to bind Indian Sikh pilgrims to carry dollars with them instead of Indian rupee is appreciable

Nankana (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has said that the proposal given by Sikh community leaders to bind Indian Sikh pilgrims to carry Dollars with them instead of Indian rupee is appreciable.

But advisor on Finance and other stakeholders will decide with consensus in this connection .He was addressing press conference here on Friday .He said that the government is setting out target of annual three billion dollars revenue by promoting religious tourism.He said that On 550th Birthday of Baba Guru Nanak, for first time in history, visa will be provided to 10,000 Indian and 100,000 non Indian Sikh pilgrims.

Residence of Sardar Bhagat Singh will also be renovated. All projects in Nankana Sahab including renovation of Railway Station will be completed before November this year .Governor Punjab said whatever India could do we will complete Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan within time and will tell the world about stubbornness of India.

India used to blame Pakistan but after Pulwama incident we exposed India on diplomatic front before world. In Past, only three thousand visas were awarded to Sikh Pilgrims but we have decided to award ten thousand visas and all institutions are making unanimous strategy to turn this proposal into reality.

We will provide fool proof security to all Sikh Pilgrims."We have established committee under leadership of Commission Lahore which is working to arrange fool proof arrangements for Sikh Pilgrims.

In past, millions of rupees were spent on clean drinking water but 90 percent filtration plants are dysfunctional. We have made Punjab Aab e Pak Authority which will provide drinking water to people of Punjab. We have completed authority board", he added.