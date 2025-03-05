Governing Body Announces March 17 As Election Date Of NPC
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The governing body of the National Press Club (NPC) under the leadership of President Azhar Jatoi, has announced March 17 as the date for the club’s upcoming elections.
The announcement was made during a recent meeting where Secretary Nayyer Ali briefed the body on the agenda and reviewed the actions taken over the past year, NPC officials said on Tuesday late night.
The members of opposition groups including Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ), have insisted that elections be conducted within the constitutional timeframe—before March 30—and that no new voters be added to the list otherwise election results not be accepted.
The governing body reaffirmed its commitment to holding elections in line with the constitutional requirement. It decided to proceed with the existing voter list, despite some members qualifying for council membership.
The election committee also announced comprising Rana Asim Qadir as chairman and Zahid Farooq Malik and Naseer Naqvi as a members.
The annual performance and finance reports were also officially approved.
The governing body also pointed out that inclusion of new member in voting listed would be decided by next elected members.
