Governing Body Of Danish Schools Hasilpur Meets

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:40 PM

The Governing Body of Danish Schools Hasilpur met at the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner Office here Thursday

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia. The meeting was attended by Prof Dr Mamuna Ghani, Sumaira Malik, Principal Danish School for Girls Shahla Farhan, and Principal Danish School for Boys Muhammad Akram.

The meeting reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects at the schools.

Deputy Commissioner directed early completion of development projects and asked to ensure high quality of work.

He said that all facilities for high quality education will be provided at Danish Schools.

He directed Municipal Committee Hasilpur to remove waste from school premises. He appreciated the plantation at school campuses.

Principals apprised the meeting about the progress of the schools and gave details about co-curricular and extracurricular activities at the school.

