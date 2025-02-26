Open Menu

Governing Body Of NPC Felicitates Newly Elected Members Of PFUJ

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 09:16 PM

The governing body of the National Press Club (NPC), including President Azhar Jatoi and Secretary Nayyer Ali, on Wednesday felicitated the new office bearers of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The governing body of the National Press Club (NPC), including President Azhar Jatoi and Secretary Nayyer Ali, on Wednesday felicitated the new office bearers of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

The successful candidates for the period 25-2027 of largest journalists body included President Afzal Butt, Secretary General Arshad Ansari, Finance Secretary Saeed Jahan (Lal Asad Pathan), while the vice presidents included Raja Habib ur Rehman (Gujranwala), Khalid Esa Khokhar (Hyderabad), Muhammad Esa Tareen (Quetta) Nasir Hussain (Peshawar), Assiatant General Secretaries Jamshaid Rizwani, Javed Asghar, Muhammad Shahid Ch, Noor Elahi Bhugti from Multan, Karachi, Abbottabad and Quetta respectively with members of Federal Executive Council (FEC) including Abdul Rehman (Lala Rehman), Ali Raza Alvi, Ejaz Maqbool, Ayub Jan Sarhandi, Anwer Raza, Haroon Khalid, Fouzia Shahid, Imtiaz Khan Faran, Ihsan Ul Haq, M.

Aamir Shehzad, Khursheed Abbasi, Mian Sabhi ur Rehman, Makhdoom Ahmed Bilal, Nadeem Javed, Muhammad Iqbal Mallah, Nasrullah Waseer, Nasir Zaidi, Rana Shafique Khan Pasruri, Qadeer Sikander, Saleem Shahid, Rauf Maan, Shahzada Zulfiqar, Shafiq Awan, Nazar Abbas, Mazhar Abbas, Majeed Gul, Umair Yasir from Hyderabad, Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Karachi, Islamabad, Karachi, Rahim Yar Khan, Abbottabad, Karachi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Quetta, Multan, Quetta, Lahore, Bahawlpur, Karachi, Bahawlpur, Peshawar, said a press release on Wednesday.

In a congratulatory message, the NPC governing body emphasized that the elected members are the true representatives of the journalist community.

They expressed confidence that the new leadership would highlight key issues being faced by journalists and work collectively to address them.

