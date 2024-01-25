Governing Body's Meeting Of Gymkhana Club Held
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 08:08 PM
DGKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The maiden meeting of the governing body of DG Khan Gymkhana Club for the year 2024 was held and led by the Commissioner and President of the Club Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir.
Deputy Commissioner and Vice President of the Club Maher Shahid Zaman Lak and the other members of the board of Governors were present.
The Board of Governors approved the shifting of Gymkhana Club to a solar system. Important decisions were taken on the new badminton court, improvement of lawn tennis and other issues in the club.
It was also decided to conduct an audit and checking of documents of club men's power.
The Commissioner said that the club was a second home for the members. Work will be done to enforce discipline and improve the facilities in the club.
Deputy Commissioner and Vice President Club Mahar Shahid Zaman Lak, Additional Commissioner Coordination Karim Bakhsh, ADCR Mian Rizwan Nazir, Political Assistant Koh-e-Suleman Muhammad Asad Chandia and others were present.
