Open Menu

Government Accelerating Its Transformation Target Towards Digital Economy: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Government accelerating its transformation target towards digital economy: minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Thursday said that the government is trying to realize the opportunities presented by digital technologies in creating new jobs, expanding to new markets, driving innovation, and developing new economic sectors.

Talking to a Private news channel, she said that the present government is accelerating its transformation targets to the digital economy by focusing on empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and tech startups.

The government is committed to digital transformation and steps are underway in this regard, she added.

She stressed that a digital future will only be key to redefining societies, enabling growth and development, enhancing education and industry, and building new capacity for accelerating the economy.

“Digital technologies have great potential for achieving the political, economic, and social empowerment of young women and men", she added.

"Digitalization has become the priority of the economic sectors, she said, adding, our special focus is to empower SMEs and technology startups as well as stronger cyber security".

She said we have been working to build financial inclusion through partnerships with relevant authorities to provide better access to financial services to all levels of society.

Telecommunications, technology, and financial services are the sectors that need to adopt digital transformation, she explained, adding, however, that the government is encouraging digital transformation in various sectors to boost global competitiveness.

To reap the benefits of technology, we are identifying the challenges and exploring new opportunities, she added.

Replying to a question, she urged users of social media to avoid covering unverified news stories and videos for journalism purposes and stressed the need to use it only for positive activities as responsible citizens.

Related Topics

Technology Education Social Media Young Women Market All Government Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

13 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

16 hours ago
 PCB decides to set up training camp for national t ..

PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..

16 hours ago
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Shar ..

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

17 hours ago
 Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

19 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

19 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

21 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate ca ..

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..

22 hours ago
 Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth ..

Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan