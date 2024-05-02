Government Accelerating Its Transformation Target Towards Digital Economy: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Thursday said that the government is trying to realize the opportunities presented by digital technologies in creating new jobs, expanding to new markets, driving innovation, and developing new economic sectors.
Talking to a Private news channel, she said that the present government is accelerating its transformation targets to the digital economy by focusing on empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and tech startups.
The government is committed to digital transformation and steps are underway in this regard, she added.
She stressed that a digital future will only be key to redefining societies, enabling growth and development, enhancing education and industry, and building new capacity for accelerating the economy.
“Digital technologies have great potential for achieving the political, economic, and social empowerment of young women and men", she added.
"Digitalization has become the priority of the economic sectors, she said, adding, our special focus is to empower SMEs and technology startups as well as stronger cyber security".
She said we have been working to build financial inclusion through partnerships with relevant authorities to provide better access to financial services to all levels of society.
Telecommunications, technology, and financial services are the sectors that need to adopt digital transformation, she explained, adding, however, that the government is encouraging digital transformation in various sectors to boost global competitiveness.
To reap the benefits of technology, we are identifying the challenges and exploring new opportunities, she added.
Replying to a question, she urged users of social media to avoid covering unverified news stories and videos for journalism purposes and stressed the need to use it only for positive activities as responsible citizens.
