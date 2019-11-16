UrduPoint.com
Government Accepts Court Verdict : Governor Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 10:13 PM

Government accepts court verdict : Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that judiciary isindependent and its every decision will be implemented in letter and spirit

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th November, 2019) Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that judiciary isindependent and its every decision will be implemented in letter and spirit.He was addressing a seminar on KAASH' by Takmil-e-Pakistan here atAiwan-e-Iqbal on Saturday.He said that political vengeance of the opposition is out of question.

Elimination of corruption and transparent accountability is indispensable for prosperity and development of the country and we shall not go on back foot in this regard."We are acting upon the Kashmir issue as per national expectations and Kashmiris' will, and the world community will also have to take notice of the Indian atrocities against people of occupied Kashmir.

Youth empowerment is being focused to strengthen the country.Governor Punjab said that there was no doubt in it that once the youth make determination to achieve anything, they could make the impossible things possible through their hard work and no power of the world can obstruct their way.He said that role of the youth in PTI's success and becoming of Imran Khan as Prime Minister is also a new example in the history of Pakistan, and all the promises made with the youth will be fulfilled In Sha Allah.

He said that our government has initiated Kamyaab Nojawan Programme' with a cost of Rs 100 billion, and through this programme, the young men can get loan from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5,000,000 so as to enable them to get on their own feet by initiating a business.

We have also allocated 25 per cent quota for women in this programme."We have to strengthen and make prosperous our youth because it will help strengthen the country.We have always talked of transparency and merit that is why transparency and merit is beingensured in Kamyaab Nojawan Programme", he added .After the function while, talking to media persons, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that JUI-F sit-in has been culminated peacefully and hoped that now, the JUI-F will shun its policy of teasing the general public by blocking the roads.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always advocated supremacy of the constitution and the law and keeping this factor in view, PTI cannot even think of taking the opposition to political vengeance. Judiciary and NAB (National Accountability Bureau) have to make decision.

