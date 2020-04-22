Government advises people to stay indoor: Dr Faisal Sultan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Dr Faisal Sultan, the country's focal person on Covid-19 advised masses on Wednesday to stay indoor and keep practicing all safety measures as this contagion would stay a little longer.

''It seems as coronavirus pandemic has not yet reached to its peak in Pakistan, so people must continue with hygiene and physical distancing,'' he said while talking to a private news channel.

The country's medical and infection control mechanism was in dire need of improvement as it had been neglected by the previous governments, due to novel contagion the rapid improvement was seen in medical system, he replied to a question.

Entire medical community had enhanced its capability and the nation improved its life style to contain the contagious disease, precautions must be continued in future, he stated.

''Prime Minister Imran Khan is a strong and healthy man as he takes care of himself a lot, moreover he is a responsible citizen of Pakistan,'' he mentioned. When prime minister was told that Faisal Edhi test was positive for coronavirus test, he immediately went home and would remain in isolation till the report of test comes, he said.

He said prime minister chaired meetings while keeping enough distance and kept using hand sanitizer.

''Imran Khan is a prudent man and has an ability to take wise and tough decisions during difficult times,'' he responded to another query.