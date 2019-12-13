Government aims to build 10 STPs in next five years : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said government was aiming to build 10 Science and Technology Parks (STPs) in the next 5 years, exploiting innovation and entrepreneurship for the development of Pakistan's knowledge economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ):Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said government was aiming to build 10 Science and Technology Parks (STPs) in the next 5 years, exploiting innovation and entrepreneurship for the development of Pakistan's knowledge economy.

The STPs would be built on the model of the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP) established at NUST, he said during his visit at Huawei Authorised Network Academy (HAINA) at NUST.

The Minister appreciated NUST and Huawei for the joint venture aimed at imparting trainings to professionals from an array of domains, a press release said.

He said that his Ministry's prime focus was on reaping benefits from Biotechnology, which could potentially contribute four per cent to the country's overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Dr Nassar Ikram, Vice President NSTP, expressed his gratitude to the Minister for patronising various S&T initiatives at NUST and acknowledged the support of Huawei in the establishment and smooth functioning of the Huawei Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) academy at School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science(SEECS).

He added that professionals both from public and private sector organisations had been benefiting from the courses being offered at the Academy, which to date had conducted four courses, while the fifth one was about to start. He also invited the Huawei officials to establish a Testing Centre at NUST.At the occasion, the Minister also conferred awards upon the winning students.

Huawei, in collaboration with HEC, had established HAINA in 2017, where Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA) trainings are conducted by Huawei certified SEECS ICT professional. Ali Hasnain, who was declared as an excellent instructor from Pakistan during a training in China.