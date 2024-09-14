Open Menu

Government All Set To Roll Judicial Reforms With Positive Intent: Aqeel Malik

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Saturday said that the government all set to roll judicial reform in good faith.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that through these judicial reforms, the judicial system will be further strengthened.

The government, regarding the long pended reform, put all the allied parties on board, he added.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman gave valuable input regarding these reforms, which will be taken care off.

