UrduPoint.com

Government Allocated Rs 65 Billion For The Higher Education Commission : Miftah Ismail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Government allocated Rs 65 billion for the Higher Education Commission : Miftah Ismail

Miftah Ismail said despite financial constraints, the government allocated Rs 65 billion for the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Miftah Ismail said despite financial constraints, the government allocated Rs 65 billion for the Higher education Commission (HEC).

He announced to provide about 100,000 laptops to students across the country on easy installments. Funds had been allocated for providing state-of-the-art equipment to upgrade Engineering and Technology Education, he added.

Commenting on the strategy to tackle the climate change related issues, he said a huge amount of Rs 38 billion would be utilized to address climate change, food security and information technology (IT) needs.

He said the government planned to spend Rs100 billion on constructing multipurpose dams, including Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand, Dasu and Nai Gaj dams, and command area projects.

Miftah said energy and water resources projects were interlinked and allocation of Rs 183 billion had been made in the budget.

He said the government was committed to improve the healthcare delivery system and earmarked an amount of Rs 24 billion for the purpose, which would also be given complete tax exemption to charity hospitals.

The minister announced the establishment of National Youth Commission (NYC) for empowering the young people through their socio-economic development. Multiple new schemes for the youth would be launched this year to enhance their participation in the development of the country, he added.

He said over two million job opportunities would be created this year under the Youth Employment Policy.

A scheme would be launched for providing interest-free loans amounting to Rs 500,000 to the youth for promoting entrepreneurship culture in the country.

The young people could also get soft loans of upto Rs 25 million under the scheme, he said, adding 25 per cent quota was fixed for women.

The minister said the young women would be imparted skills in high-tech and other fields on priority. Youth development centers would also be set up across the country, which would enable them to access integrated job portal, he added.

Keeping in view importance of energy for development of the country, he said the government had earmarked Rs 73 billion for power sector as it was committed to bringing improvement in electricity generation, transmission and distribution on priority.

He said it was proposed to exempt sales tax on import of solar panels and local supply, besides easy loans would be provided to consumers using less than 200 units for purchasing solar panels, he said. It would not only help promote environment friendly energy in the country but also reduce import of expensive oil and gas.

Miftah said the government would soon announce a new gas tariff under which provision of the commodity to the industrial sector to be ensured at competitive rates as compared to other countries. It would help increase the country's overall export volume, he added.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity Import Education Water Budget Oil Job Young Women Gas Government Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Anjuman-e-Tajiran terms federal budget excellent

Anjuman-e-Tajiran terms federal budget excellent

42 seconds ago
 Friends of Kashmir group to be formed in Irish par ..

Friends of Kashmir group to be formed in Irish parliament soon: AJK President.

44 seconds ago
 AJK approves 33 mega development projects

AJK approves 33 mega development projects

45 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 145485 cusecs water

IRSA releases 145485 cusecs water

47 seconds ago
 Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - qst upd ..

Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - qst update

49 seconds ago
 Over 8.335m people vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 8.335m people vaccinated against COVID-19

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.