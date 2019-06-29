UrduPoint.com
Government Allocates One Percent Quota For Disabled Employees In Allotment Of Government Residences

Sat 29th June 2019 | 11:47 AM

Government allocates one percent quota for disabled employees in allotment of government residences

Government has allocated one percent quota for disabled government employees in the allotment of government residencies

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) Government has allocated one percent quota for disabled government employees in the allotment of government residencies.According to media reports disabled government employees had made a request for the allocation of quota in the allotment of government residences during their meeting with minister for housing Tariq Bashir Cheema.

Now on humanitarian government, government has allocated one percent quota for disabled employees .A separate general waiting list will also be prepared for disabled Federal employees in federal government residences.PM Imran Khan has approved the allocation of quota for disabled federal employees.

