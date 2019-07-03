Government allocates Rs 2 billion for executing new projects in district Loralai

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Balochistan Minister for Commerce and Industries, Haji Muhammad Khan Utmankhail Wednesday said that the provincial government has allocated Rs 2 billion in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for executing new projects in district Loralai.

Talking to APP, he said that the government had planned to establish more Primary and higher secondary schools, adding that the exciting schools in the area would be upgraded from primary to middle and middle to higher level.

He said the educational institutions in the area were facing lack of facilities and the government had allocated a huge budget to establish science lab in high schools.

He said the Balochistan Residential College (BRC) is a leading institute of the area and it's our mission to provide every facility to it.

Replying to a question about health, he said that on the directives of chief minister, the government had imposed emergency in health and education sector in the province, adding that Balochistan government under PSDP projects would establish emergency and trauma centers along with national highways in the province to provide first aid and ambulance service to the injured in road accident.

He said that Basic Health Unit (BHU) would be established at Tehsil level to provide all missing facilities at District Headquarter and Teaching Hospital Loralai to ensure quality health facilities to the masses.

The province was facing worst water crisis; he said the government had established water storage tanks and the residents would be given water courses, adding that the government had allocated budget to build new dams to overcome the water shortage issue in the province.

"I am trying to solve the problems of the people on priority basis", Haji Khan said and asked to the people to join hands with the government for the betterment of service delivery and governance in the province.

