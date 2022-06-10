UrduPoint.com

Government Allocates Rs. 202 Bln For Highways, Ports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Government allocates Rs. 202 bln for highways, ports

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said the government has allocated Rs. 202 billion for highways and ports in the Fiscal Year 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said the government has allocated Rs. 202 billion for highways and ports in the Fiscal Year 2022-23.

During his speech in the National Assembly, he said through this allocation the trade and Industry would not only progress and develop, but the farmers will also be facilitated and job opportunities would be created for millions of people.

"It was the PML-N government which had constructed and completed the motorways and road infrastructure which were being used by millions of people on daily basis," he said.

He said the government was not only using its investment for the construction of road infrastructure but also utilizing private investment for the projects.

The minister said the government was committed to promoting the road infrastructure through public private partnership as well.

