Government Allocating Funds Irrespectively: Kanwal Shauzab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab said the Federal government was allocating funds to the provinces irrespectively under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Talking to a private news channel, she said 14 district of the Sindh were already allocated under PSDP and twenty billion rupees were issued in Covid-19 response to the province.

She said the PTI led government has clear policy. It does not believe in state within state and wanted to spend all public funds on development and infrastructure.

Parliamentary Secretary said the present government transferred 40 percent of its funds under Ehsas programme to poor people of Sindh as people over there were living under poverty line.

She pointed out that there were no road infrastructure and development work has been witnessed for past 13 years in Sindh despite fund allocation.

