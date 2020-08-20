UrduPoint.com
Government Allows Export Of Masks: PRGMEA Coordinator

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:31 PM

Government allows export of masks: PRGMEA Coordinator

Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readmade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A Khokhar disclosed on Thursday the garment industry was receiving huge international inquires of masks and Personal Protective Equipments

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readmade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A Khokhar disclosed on Thursday the garment industry was receiving huge international inquires of masks and Personal Protective Equipments.

The government has decided to allow the export of of N-95 and surgical masks and the notification would soon be issued in this regards.

Talking to APP, he said that its credit goes to Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile Abdul Razak Dawood for facilitating the business community.

Ijaz termed it a right step towards the right direction which would surely help boost the exports of the country. The government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister was making adequate efforts for boosting up exports and to keep the production wheel in full motion, he said.

Pakistan Trade and Investment Counselor in Pakistan Embassy Rome Khalid Hanif has informed the Commerce Ministry that both the products were currently in high demand in EU because 16 countries out of 27 were heading towards second wave of COVID-19.

It is the time, Pakistan could establish its name as dependable destination for sourcing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), he said.

Ijaz further said the business community was making strenuous efforts to start producing N-95 and Surgical masks for export purposes. The allowing export of these masks would enable Pakistan export of billion of rupees because the demand of N-95 and surgical masks was increasing day by day and the government had taken the decision at right time, he added.

Business community, he said would switch over its production to Personal Protective Equipment to capture demanding market share of the world, adding the government had adopted aggressive for allowing the export of these masks and garment industry to fulfill international demand easily.

