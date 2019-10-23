Government allows JUI_F to hold March but conditionally

(@FahadShabbir)

The government has decided to allow JUI_F leadership to hold Azadi March conditionally

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) The government has decided to allow JUI_F leadership to hold Azadi March conditionally."It was decided that the Government, with its firm belief in upholding democratic ideals, would allow the proposed Azadi March, if it takes place within the ambit of law and the Constitution as interpreted in the decisions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Islamabad High Court," says in media reports.The decision was made after a team delegated to negotiate with the opposition presented its recommendations to the prime minister.The protesters would be allowed to carry out the march as long as the everyday life of citizens is not adversely affected, as outlined by past judgements of the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court.JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced in June that his party had decided to hold an anti-government march to Islamabad in the month of October in a bid to topple the government.

The Maulana had first set October 27 as the date for the long march, but later deferred it till October 31, saying they would instead organise rallies on October 27 to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, who would be observing a black day all over the world against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir on that day.Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday had constituted a seven-member team under Defence Minister Pervez Khattak to engage the JUI-F and other opposition parties ahead of their planned march.

The JUI-F chief on Saturday had given a go-ahead to his party's secretary general and Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri to meet the Senate chairman, who, as a member of the government negotiating team, had contacted him over telephone and sought a meeting.