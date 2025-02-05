- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 06:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Human Rights, Luna community, Pakistan Falah Party and other government and non-government rallies and events were organized to express solidarity with Kashmiris on February 5.
According to the details, rallies and events were organized in Chiniot like the ones held across the country on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.
A ceremony was organized by Luna community at a private marriage hall regarding Kashmir solidarity.
Chaudhry Imtiaz Ahmed Luna, Member Punjab Bar Council and President District Bar Association Chiniot Meher Maqsood Haral and President District Press Club Registered Chiniot Shahid Mahmood Chaudhry, Chairman Professional Media Group Allah Rakha Chaudhry specially participated in the ceremony.
Similarly, a ceremony was organized under the auspices of Human Rights and Welfare Council Registered in which Rizwan-ul-Haq Chohan, Syed Noor-ul-Hassan Shah, Altaf Hussain Malik, Dr Anwar Mehdi, Sheikh Muhammad Iqbal, Dr Khalid Yasin, Raja Riaz Ahmed Khan, Shahid Waqar Salara, Shorash Azad, Rana Shahzad Iqbal, Waqar Ghuman, Chaudhry Allah Rakha, Malik Sardar, Nasrullah Azad, Haji Ghulam Rasool, Arshad Jamil Chadhar, Nasir Tamimi, Allah Datta Ahir, General Secretary District Bar Association Imtiaz Taj Advocate, Malik Ashraf Glouter Advocate, Irshad Thahim Advocate, Hanif Mughal, Jahangir Chinioti, Babar Munir and other socio-political and business personalities participated and citizens and social workers also participated in the Falah Party and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris.
The participants in the rallies and events said that Kashmir is a part of Pakistan and India is occupying it. We are with the Kashmiri brothers. Chaudhry Imtiaz Ahmed Luna said that the United Nations should play its role to liberate Kashmir. Dr Qamar Ismail, President Luna community, said that we are with the Kashmiri brothers and stand by them. District Press Club President Shahid Mahmood Chaudhry said that special prayers were offered for Kashmir and Palestinian Muslims at the ceremony.
