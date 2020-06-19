UrduPoint.com
Government Announce Special SOPs For Eidul Azha: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Government announce special SOPs for Eidul Azha: Dr Yasmin Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Friday that government would soon introduce special SOPs for Eidul Azha to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

While talking to a private news channel, she said that in the next week she would share the SOPs for Eid celebration with the masses to keep them safe amid corona pandemic.

''Lockdown will further create problems for the masses as daily wagers and poor segment would starve from this, government will restrict the free movement and gathering of people in hot spot areas,'' she said.

Around 50% confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Punjab were in Lahore only, people should follow SOPs and adopt social distancing to contain further spread of coronavirus, she added.

Replying to a question she said test of this contagion was not cheap or free of cost but very expensive and the government bore all expenses from testing to treatment.

She further said the government had negotiated with private sector to cutoff their profit from testing fee to provide relief to the masses during this tough time.

