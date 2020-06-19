UrduPoint.com
Government Announces Historic Virus Relief Package: Murad Saeed

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:32 PM

Government announces historic virus relief package: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Friday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan gave biggest virus relief package to 16 million vulnerable families for the first time in the history of the country.

In a statement in reaction to the tweet of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he reminded Bilawal Bhutto that no new tax was imposed in the next year's Federal budget.

Murad Saeed said after the 18th Amendment, health was a provincial subject, but still the federation has been providing face masks, ventilators and other material, ptv news channel reported.

He said that after 18th Amendment, 62% share of national resources goes to the provinces, but the Sindh government has failed to do anything for development of the poor people of the province.

Murad Saeed said that accidental politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should stop reading crammed statements.

He said that 5500 billion rupees were given to Sindh government for improvement of health sector, but the provincial government could not utilize it properly.

