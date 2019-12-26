UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Announces Special Package For Married Women Of 33,498 Families Residing Along LoC

Sumaira FH 47 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 04:56 PM

Government announces special package for married women of 33,498 families residing along LoC

Special Assistant to prime minister for information Firdous Ashiq Awan has paid tribute to the brave people residing along Line of Control (LoC)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) Special Assistant to prime minister for information Firdous Ashiq Awan has paid tribute to the brave people residing along Line of Control (LoC).According to media reports, Firdous Ashiq Awan tweeted that public stands with armed forces for defense of country and targeting civilians at the LoC depicts the brutalities of Indian army.

She said that the special package announced for families living along the LoC will be helpful for their wellbeing.

Government will give 5 thousand rupee every month to married woman of 33,498 families on LoC.It will continue till 4 quarters.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Army Firdous Ashiq Awan Married Women Media Government

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack in Soum Province, No ..

3 minutes ago

FIA conducts raid at PML-N’s central office in M ..

3 minutes ago

Thousands fruit trucks stranded, growers fear huge ..

11 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

11 minutes ago

Russia's Agro-Industrial Exports to Reach Around $ ..

11 minutes ago

Twenty-five players to take part in Skills 2 Shine ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.