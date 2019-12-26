Government announces special package for married women of 33,498 families residing along LoC

Special Assistant to prime minister for information Firdous Ashiq Awan has paid tribute to the brave people residing along Line of Control (LoC)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) Special Assistant to prime minister for information Firdous Ashiq Awan has paid tribute to the brave people residing along Line of Control (LoC).According to media reports, Firdous Ashiq Awan tweeted that public stands with armed forces for defense of country and targeting civilians at the LoC depicts the brutalities of Indian army.

She said that the special package announced for families living along the LoC will be helpful for their wellbeing.

Government will give 5 thousand rupee every month to married woman of 33,498 families on LoC.It will continue till 4 quarters.