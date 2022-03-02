UrduPoint.com

Government Approves Over Rs 40 Bln For Kamyab Jawan Business Loans

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The government has approved over Rs 40 billion for Kamyab Jawan Business Loans to benefit over 27,000 youth who have qualified for the soft loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

According to official source, over Rs 34 billion were disbursed so far among the youth under the flagship of KJP on purely merit basis.

Through the KJP loan scheme, around 50,000 youth have been provided employment opportunity in agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors.

Under the KJP, loans upto Rs 3 billion were being disbursed every month among the youth for establishing their own businesses.

The disbursement of business loans under the KJP has been accelerated to facilitate maximum number of youth in the country.

Under the 'Skills for All' programme, scholarships were being provided to over 100,000 youth to acquire technical education in modern and traditional fields at a cost of Rs 5 billion.

In the third phase of "Skills for All" programme, around 60,000 youth would be impart training free of cost in various courses in traditional and high-teach trades.

Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive being launched to revive sports culture in Pakistan by providing access to thousands of youth to grounds.

Under its first phase, 12 different games for male and 10 for female would be arranged across 25 regions under the talent hunt programme. The age bracket for both would be 11-25 years.

In the first phase of drive, games for male included football, cricket, hockey, badminton, boxing, handball, judo, squash, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling.

For young females, the games would be badminton, cricket, football, hockey, boxing, handball, judo, squash, table tennis, and volleyball, he added.

