Government attaches top priority to provision of relief to public: Sindh ministers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The government attached top priority to relief and rehabilitation of flood affected population while special initiatives had been taken to provide subsidised flour to people across the province.

It was sated by provincial minister for information Sharjeel Inam Memon, local government minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and food minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla in a joint press conference here on Wednesday at Sindh Archives Complex.

They said that Sindh government was providing a subsidy of Rs.25 billion for ensuring supply of flour at discounted rate of Rs. 65 per kg to public and 700 centres had been set up across the province for the purpose.

They said that the country was facing a gigantic challenge of rehabilitation of millions of Pakistanis affected by floods which required joint efforts by the entire nation particularly the political leadership must rise above the political differences and motives in these challenging times for the cause.

"Our entire leadership including Sindh Chief Minister, Sindh Cabinet members, MPAs as well as MNAs are focusing on providing maximum relief to the people of Sindh and the provincial government has started providing flour at subsidised rate," they said.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon at the occasion said that for public convenience flour was being provided at discounted rates through shops, stalls and mobile trucks while list of the 700 centres and their mobile numbers have been published in all major newspapers for public information.

He said that all the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners have been strictly instructed to prevent misuse of the facility.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla informed that 25,000 bags of flour were made available in Karachi the previous day and all the bags were sold out by the evening. The daily requirement of wheat in Karachi was 400,000 sacks while 800,000 sacks of wheat were required in the entire Sindh province, he added.

The subsidised flour was available at 80% designated centres on the day and measures were being taken to ensure availability of the flour at all the centres within a couple of days, he said.

After introduction of cheaper flour it was expected that market prices would also decrease, he said and vowed that authorities would try their best to provide quality flour to the people.

No compromise would be made on quality and if any flour mill found providing substandard flour would be blacklisted and its government quota of wheat would be stopped, he warned. For the first time, availability of cheap flour was being ensured at superstores and big marts as people from all walks of life shop at those stores, he added.

Sindh Minister of Local Government and Public Health Engineering Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that issue of mosquitoes, malaria and dengue surfaced after rains and floods and for dealing with the problem spray machines have been made available at the Union Council level in the entire province.

The CM Sindh had released special funds in this regard and fumigation was continuing across the province while the district administration and departments of irrigation, local government and public health were working together on dewatering of affected areas, he said.

Sharjeel Inam Memon informed that relief activities by Sindh government were underway in all the affected districts and so far 355,384 tents, 358,998 plastic tarpaulins, 2,676,473 mosquito nets, 776,313 litres of mineral water, 49,919 kitchen sets and other items have been distributed to the victims while 950,224 families were provided ration bags.

Responding to a query about leaked audio of PTI chairman Sharjeel Memon said that Imran Khan has been exposed after the audio leaks which were enough to open eyes of the public. "PTI chairman put the country's diplomatic relations at stake for his personal and political interests and pushed the country into a difficult situation by playing with national integrity," he alleged.