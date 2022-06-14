Government bans old buses in Karachi

Sindh transport department has decided to disallow the use of old buses in the City of Lights.

After the completion of public transit projects in Sindh, the Sindh transport department has announced that obsolete and outdated buses will be banned from operating in Karachi.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who also oversees the transport and mass transportation departments, made the announcement.

Memon said in a statement that the provincial government had informed the city's representative associations of public transportation service providers of the decision.

Karachi is looking to words a cleaner and systematic processing of public transport in the city.

“Thousands of buses are being brought to Karachi for which talks have been held with China and Turkey,” Sindh’s information minister claimed.

While the Green Line buses are fully operational in the city, the Sindh government is looking to enhance the public transport fleet with more projects.

“Work on the Red Line project in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank is in full swing while a proposal has also come up on the Blue Line project.” Said Sharjeel Inam Memon.

According to Sharjeel Memon, the Orange Line BRT project is virtually finished, and it will be operational by the end of June.