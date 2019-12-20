Government bars bureaucracy to share information from media , social media

Imran Khan led government imposed latest restrictions on media and banned all senior officers from interacting with media persons

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) Imran Khan led government imposed latest restrictions on media and banned all senior officers from interacting with media persons.It has been revealed in classified letter written by interior secretary with the approval of interior minister Syed Ijaz Shah.A communiqu has been issued to all heads of the government organizations that media persons should not be allowed to interact with the government officers and all officers have been asked to refrained from sharing any comments or document on social media or other channels of media.Interior ministry has issued direction to government organizations head that government documents or government view points or comments should not be share on social media, the experts say that new restriction of media is un precedent in the country where media is passing through very difficult time.The interior ministry has said in its letter issue to the government organization that the spokesman of all government organization or ministry will share the views point of the government with the approval of secretary or written statement would be share with the media persons.The latest restrictions on media have been issued by Syed Ejaz Shah who spent his life as public servant and was retired as head of intelligent bureau during Musharraf era.

As public servant , syed Ejaz Shah used to conceal important information from the public and it is in his habit to keep general public from public information that is why he imposed restriction on media, A senior officer quipped.He served the country as public servant and leave this field when he was reached on super annuation age limit as per law the a officers would leave public service on reaching 65 years of his age.As per law when the person reached at super annuation age he is considered mentality usound and public office from that person is taken back.The senior officer told that it is pathetic when the imran khan handed over national security to a persons who is above super annuation age and is playing havoc with the public security.Imran khan before assuming the prime minister office used to says that media restriction is contrary to the fundamental rights and against public interests but when he now took charge of chief executive of the country he is now imposing new restrictions on media which is against his principle stand.