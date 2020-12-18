Government believes in empowering women, says GB Information Minister

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information, Planning and Development Gilgit Baltistan Fatehullah Khan has said that the government believes in women empowerment and for the purpose they were being provided with opportunities including education, health and employment.

He was addressing a prestigious award distribution ceremony for handicraft training students at Helping Hand for Relief and Development here in Jaglot, Gilgit.

He lauded the efforts of Helping Hand for Relief and Development and said that it was playing an important role in making women skilled in the area and was also providing important social services in other fields.

He said that hefty efforts would be made for bringing daughters and sisters of the area at par with other parts of the country.

He said he was fully aware of the importance of women's education and announced that an inter-college would be set up in Jaglot to provide education to women at their doorsteps.

He said that no society can develop without the help of women.

He said that the Chief Minister would be formally invited to visit Jaglot so that he could see for himself how backward the area was. He said that the love shown by the people for the right of representation would be upheld and they would fight for their rights everywhere.

On this occasion, he also announced the establishment of a handicraft school in Jaglot.

He further said that they want to eradicate unemployment from the area and would use resources to solve the problems.

The shortage of doctors was being addressed and the problem of electricity would also be solved. More filtration plants have been set up in Jaglot, after which the shortage of drinking water would be met. Work will be started on upgrading of schools.

"The government will take revolutionary steps to eradicate poverty from the area, he said, adding that we would strive to take the backward areas towards development.

He directed to make all out efforts for the development and promotion of agriculture and fisheries in Gilgit-Baltistan and said that the government wanted to provide maximum employment opportunities to the people as the vision of the present government was clear.

He said that the development of agriculture could revolutionize the life of the common man and the Federal government would be specially contacted for launching new projects in PARC Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that there were vast opportunities for agriculture in Gilgit-Baltistan but previous governments had not made any serious effort for its uplift, adding that, as the present government keeps its promises, it would in any case restore the dilapidated agricultural sector and bring its fruits to the common man.