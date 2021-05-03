UrduPoint.com
Government Believes In Freedom Of Expression: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 08:23 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday paid tributes to the journalists, who had sacrificed their lives for truth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday paid tributes to the journalists, who had sacrificed their lives for truth.

The minister, in a tweet on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, said the government believed in freedom of expression, and that was why provision of facilities to the media was its first priority.

The present government, he said, was also striving to improve the working conditions of media workers.

