Government Believes In Negotiations: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said the government believed in negotiations but would not be blackmailed.

In a statement issued here, he said that Police and Rangers personnel were abducted in Lahore and an operation was carried out after their abduction.

Chaudhry Fawad said the state did not budge to the blackmailing tactics of the banned armed group.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan as a devotee of the Holy Prophet S.A.W. has raised the issue of Islamophobia on every forum.

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Rangers Police Sunday Government

More Stories From Pakistan

