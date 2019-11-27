Government by supporting Musharraf is backing dictatorship: Siraj-ul-Haq

(@FahadShabbir)

Jamaat-e-Islami's Chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the government move to stop Pervez Musharraf treason case verdict is tantamount to defend the dictatorship

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Jamaat-e-Islami's Chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the government move to stop Pervez Musharraf treason case verdict is tantamount to defend the dictatorship.While addressing the JI district heads conference at Mansoora on Wednesday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan, who made an ill-considered jibe against the courts asking it to restore public trust by ending the impression about favoring the powerful against the poor, made another U-turn on his own stance.

The PM, he added, made harsh criticism against the former military dictator in the past and now his team rushed to rescue the man who made fun of the constitution and destroyed the country's harmony during 10 year of his rule."The government defended a national criminal through its act," said the JI Emir, adding the incumbent rulers broke all records made by previous regimes of destroying the constitutions and institutions.

Sirajul Haq said the PTI failed to fix economy and handed over the country to the IMF.

He said that unemployment was rising, inflation was unchecked, street crimes were unstoppable and corruption became a norm under the ruler of those who had claimed to bring real change in the country.

Education and health sectors were at the verge of collapse due to bad governance, he said, adding the rulers also embarrassed those who backed them to come to the power.The JI chief said the people were running out of patience and take to street at mass level to overthrow the government if its policies remained unchanged.