Government coalition members sign petition seeking issuance of production orders of Asif Zardari

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th June, 2019) Government coalition members have also signed the petition of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) seeking issuance of production orders of former president Asif Ali Zardari that has been written to speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.Asif Ali Zardari is in NAB custody regarding investigation in fake accounts case.PPP and PML-N has raised their voices on the National Assembly floor for the issuance of production orders of Zardari that could not be issued till yet.Now parties having alliance with the government have also signed the application that has written to speaker NA seeking issuance of production orders of former President and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Amin-Ul-Haq of MQM, Akhtar Mengal of BNP, Khalid Magsi of Balochistan Awami party, Shahzain bugti of Jamhori Watan Party and independent member from Balochistan from Aslam Bhotani have signed the application seeking issuance of production orders of Zardari.On the other hand, Federal minister for maritime affairs Ali Haider Zaidi in his message on social networking site twitter said that production orders are issued of political prisoners not of those who are accused and caught in the cases of corruption and money laundering.