Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

Government College for Women starts BS programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The Government Degree College for Women Samanabad has started 4-year BS degree programmes for female students for the first time.

According to College Principal Shahida Rai, earlier female students of the area had to seek admission to other colleges for BS programmes, but now they could avail the facility near their homes.

