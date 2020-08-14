UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government College For Women University Faisalabad Arranges Independence-Day Celebration Ceremonies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:31 PM

Government College for Women University Faisalabad arranges Independence-Day celebration ceremonies

In connection with the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held and various ceremonies were arranged at the Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) with full respect and reverence, on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :In connection with the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held and various ceremonies were arranged at the Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) with full respect and reverence, on Friday.

Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq and other faculty members unfurled the flag while teaching and non-teaching staff were also present. Prayers were also offered for harmony, development, peace and prosperity of the country.

Later, saplings were also planted at various places of the university to mark the Independence Day as green I-day of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that brave and mature nations never forget their heroes. She paid tribute to the Ghazis and Shuhada, whose contribution and sacrifices led to the creation of Pakistan. She said that in present era, wars could not be won with weapons but with educated and healthy people and with scientific advancement.

With less healthy and unskilled youth, we could not achieve our educational goals.

She quoted Quaid-e-Azam's sayings that education is a matter of life and death for Pakistan.

She also highlighted the cause of freedom struggle of Kashmiris and stressed that India should listen to the voice of Kashmir and Pakistan and resolve the differences through dialogue. She said that both countries should use their resources to fight poverty instead of making weapons against each other. Both countries need to spend a lot of money on education and healthcare.

In the ongoing pandemic, we would have to show responsibility and work for healthy Pakistan.

Registrar GCWUF Ms Rahat Afza, Dr. Zill-e-Huma Nazli, Prof. Rakhshanda Shahnaz, Director of Student Affairs Ms. Asma Aziz and faculty members were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Faisalabad Education Student Independence Money Women Government Asma Aziz

Recent Stories

HRW demands impartial inquiry into killings of thr ..

23 minutes ago

Italy welcomes announcement of agreement to normal ..

35 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan’s economy is heading in right d ..

41 minutes ago

EU welcomes bilateral relations between UAE and Is ..

1 hour ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises US- ..

2 hours ago

Commissioner hoists flag, inaugurates Pakistan's n ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.