Government College for Women University Faisalabad arranges Independence-Day celebration ceremonies

In connection with the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held and various ceremonies were arranged at the Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) with full respect and reverence, on Friday

Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq and other faculty members unfurled the flag while teaching and non-teaching staff were also present. Prayers were also offered for harmony, development, peace and prosperity of the country.

Later, saplings were also planted at various places of the university to mark the Independence Day as green I-day of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that brave and mature nations never forget their heroes. She paid tribute to the Ghazis and Shuhada, whose contribution and sacrifices led to the creation of Pakistan. She said that in present era, wars could not be won with weapons but with educated and healthy people and with scientific advancement.

With less healthy and unskilled youth, we could not achieve our educational goals.

She quoted Quaid-e-Azam's sayings that education is a matter of life and death for Pakistan.

She also highlighted the cause of freedom struggle of Kashmiris and stressed that India should listen to the voice of Kashmir and Pakistan and resolve the differences through dialogue. She said that both countries should use their resources to fight poverty instead of making weapons against each other. Both countries need to spend a lot of money on education and healthcare.

In the ongoing pandemic, we would have to show responsibility and work for healthy Pakistan.

Registrar GCWUF Ms Rahat Afza, Dr. Zill-e-Huma Nazli, Prof. Rakhshanda Shahnaz, Director of Student Affairs Ms. Asma Aziz and faculty members were also present.