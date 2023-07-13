Open Menu

Government College (GC) Conducts Workshop On Plagiarism

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Government College (GC) conducts workshop on plagiarism

The Government College (GC) University Lahore organised a one-day training workshop on the HEC's plagiarism policy and effective use of Turnitin Software for its inducted faculty members here on Thursday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Government College (GC) University Lahore organised a one-day training workshop on the HEC's plagiarism policy and effective use of Turnitin Software for its inducted faculty members here on Thursday.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi was the keynote speaker at the training session.

Leading the workshop, Prof. Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, the designated focal person for Turnitin, provided a comprehensive overview of the HEC's plagiarism policy, highlighting its importance in maintaining academic integrity.

He also patiently addressed the faculty members' queries, ensuring a thorough understanding of Turnitin's functionalities and benefits. Furthermore, Ms. Sobia Nawaz offered valuable guidance on the technical aspects of the Turnitin software, assisting the participants in maximizing its potential.

The Vice Chancellor said this is the first faculty training of the Summer 2023, and these would continue throughout the year for professional development of faculty members.

Related Topics

Lahore HEC Government

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs to make flood relief camps fu ..

Commissioner directs to make flood relief camps function round the clock

3 minutes ago
 Sen Irfan Siddiqui pays tribute to PM on finalizat ..

Sen Irfan Siddiqui pays tribute to PM on finalization of IMF deal

1 minute ago
 ATC acquits 12 TLP activists in terrorism case

ATC acquits 12 TLP activists in terrorism case

3 minutes ago
 ATC sends PTI activist to jail on judicial remand ..

ATC sends PTI activist to jail on judicial remand in May-9 vandalism case

1 minute ago
 Wahab Riaz visits Summer Camps, reviews facilities ..

Wahab Riaz visits Summer Camps, reviews facilities

1 minute ago
 Sweden Donates $16,8Mln to WHO to Help Countries F ..

Sweden Donates $16,8Mln to WHO to Help Countries Facing Humanitarian Crisis - Go ..

1 minute ago
Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise above $ 9.8 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise above $ 9.83 billion

8 minutes ago
 IDB president assures PM of continued support to P ..

IDB president assures PM of continued support to Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan's population likely to reach 380mln by 2 ..

Pakistan's population likely to reach 380mln by 2050

18 minutes ago
 Minister for Interior, Rana Sana Ullah inaugurates ..

Minister for Interior, Rana Sana Ullah inaugurates women's police station

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov Reminds Sri Lankan Counterpart of ..

Russia's Lavrov Reminds Sri Lankan Counterpart of Invitation to Visit Moscow

4 minutes ago
 UN Chief Hopes Proposals Sent to Putin Will Lead t ..

UN Chief Hopes Proposals Sent to Putin Will Lead to Positive Outcome for Grain A ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan