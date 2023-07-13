Government College (GC) conducts workshop on plagiarism

The Government College (GC) University Lahore organised a one-day training workshop on the HEC's plagiarism policy and effective use of Turnitin Software for its inducted faculty members here on Thursday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Government College (GC) University Lahore organised a one-day training workshop on the HEC's plagiarism policy and effective use of Turnitin Software for its inducted faculty members here on Thursday.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi was the keynote speaker at the training session.

Leading the workshop, Prof. Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, the designated focal person for Turnitin, provided a comprehensive overview of the HEC's plagiarism policy, highlighting its importance in maintaining academic integrity.

He also patiently addressed the faculty members' queries, ensuring a thorough understanding of Turnitin's functionalities and benefits. Furthermore, Ms. Sobia Nawaz offered valuable guidance on the technical aspects of the Turnitin software, assisting the participants in maximizing its potential.

The Vice Chancellor said this is the first faculty training of the Summer 2023, and these would continue throughout the year for professional development of faculty members.