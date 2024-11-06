Open Menu

Government College Of Technology Samanabad Arranged The Job Fair Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Government College of Technology Samanabad arranged the Job Fair held

Government College of Technology Samanabad arranged the Job Fair-2024, in collaboration with the Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Rotary Club, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Government College of Technology Samanabad arranged the Job Fair-2024, in collaboration with the Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Rotary Club, here on Wednesday.

The job fair was inaugurated by Chairperson National Vocational and Technical Commission (NAVTTC) Ms Gulmina Bilal.

Chairman Brig (Retd) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar, President Rotary Club of Faisalabad city Muhammad Atif Munir and others were present.

The chairperson also visited the stalls and appreciated the efforts of the Rotary Club.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology Education Job Government National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

KP food authority conduct operations against adult ..

KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan

2 minutes ago
 Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of S ..

Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs

2 minutes ago
 NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for Se ..

NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September

2 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders ..

IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders to surrender by Nov 11

2 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

14 minutes ago
 16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

14 minutes ago
Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important project ..

Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important projects

6 minutes ago
 Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, ki ..

Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody

6 minutes ago
 Three boilers sealed, owners fined

Three boilers sealed, owners fined

14 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour C ..

Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony

14 minutes ago
 Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai ..

Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural cerem ..

14 minutes ago
 KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness g ..

KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness gym at KU Medical Center

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan