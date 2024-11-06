Government College of Technology Samanabad arranged the Job Fair held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Government College of Technology Samanabad arranged the Job Fair-2024, in collaboration with the Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Rotary Club, here on Wednesday.

The job fair was inaugurated by Chairperson National Vocational and Technical Commission (NAVTTC) Ms Gulmina Bilal.

Chairman Brig (Retd) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar, President Rotary Club of Faisalabad city Muhammad Atif Munir and others were present.

The chairperson also visited the stalls and appreciated the efforts of the Rotary Club.