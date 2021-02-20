Government College University annual sports gala concludes

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said on Saturday that the country's youth had unprecedented energy to excel in all fields of life

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said on Saturday that the country's youth had unprecedented energy to excel in all fields of life.

He said this while addressing the concluding ceremony of the 120th Annual Sports of the Government College University Lahore at the university's Oval Ground.

The ceremony was marked by Gymkhana events including girls chatti race, cricket ball throw, staff children race, wheel barrow race, four legged race, 60 meter race for special students and sack race.

Shafqat Mehmood also shared his golden memories of studying at the Government College.

About 8,000 students, teachers, staff members and old Ravians participated this year in more than 70 different competitions of GCU annual sports gala.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that GCU sports events stood out as the most colorful and exciting events in the life of Lahore. He also congratulated the winning teams.

Earlier, in the competitions, Hibba and Iqra Farooq won chatti race and cricket ball throw, while Fatima Ashfaq was triumphant in the musical chair.

Asim Ghafoor won the 60 meter race special students. Arooj crossed the finish line first in sack race.

Maliha Yousaf and Hadiqa Nasir, both of Physical Education department, won the title of 'Best Female Athlete of GCU' for their extraordinary performance in different sports competitions.

Muhammad Waseem, another student of Physical Education department was declared the 'Best Male Athlete'.