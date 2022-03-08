UrduPoint.com

Government College University Arranges 'women Mushaira'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Government College University arranges 'women mushaira'

A 'women mushaira' was held here at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore in connection with the International Women's Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :A 'women mushaira' was held here at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore in connection with the International Women's Day.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi, along with his wife Kiran Zaidi, attended the mushaira, organised by the university's newly-established Women Development Centre.

Eminent female poets from different parts of the country came to the mushaira and presented their poetry.

Dr Zaidi said from sports to culture, women need to be given the chance and support to excel in all areas. He said they at the GCU were making the best possible efforts to ensure the participation of female students in all kinds of academic, co-curricular, sports and cultural activities. "We need more women to take part in leadership so that their voices can be heard," he added.

Later, the VC presented souvenirs to the female poets.

More Stories From Pakistan

