Government College University Celebrates Chinese New Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

Government College University celebrates Chinese New Year

The Government College University (GCU) Center of Excellence, China Studies (CECS) on Wednesday organized a ceremony to celebrate Chinese New Year which was followed by an on-campus solidarity walk titled "fight out coronavirus, we stand by China."

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Center of Excellence, China Studies (CECS) on Wednesday organized a ceremony to celebrate Chinese New Year which was followed by an on-campus solidarity walk titled "fight out coronavirus, we stand by China." According to GCU spokesperson, a number of Chinese living in Lahore also participated in the walk from the CECS to Vice Chancellor's office.

GCU faculty members and students along with the Chinese community planted a sapling on the university's campus in the memory of those who lost their lives due to coronavirus.Earlier, the day-long event was marked by Chinese musical and cultural festivities which included eating competition with chopsticks and Chinese calligraphy.

GC Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said China was a time-tested friend of Pakistan and both the countries always supported each other in every aspect of relations.

He said Pakistani people stood by their Chinese brothers and sisters in this difficult time and appreciate the Chinese government's untiring efforts to bring coronavirus under control.

He greeted Chinese teachers and businessmen attending the ceremony on their New Year.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Khalid Butt said celebrating and observing other cultures helped them understand their own.

He said China had not only contributed immensely to economic progress of Pakistan but has also helped them in strengthening its defence capabilities.The Chinese New Year celebration was followed by a cake-cutting and heartfelt blessings were deliveredto the Chinese people by the students of GCU.

