Government College University celebrates Pakistan day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Government College University (GCU) Hyderabad celebrated Pakistan Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit.

The university fraternity, comprising students, faculty members, and staff, gathered to pay tribute to the homeland.

The event began with the hoisting of the national flag, followed by a recitation of the national anthem.

Students and faculty members delivered speeches highlighting the significance of Pakistan Resolution Day and the struggle for independence.

In their message, faculty members emphasized the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by the country's forefathers and reiterated the university's commitment to fostering patriotism and national pride among its students.

The event concluded with a prayer for the prosperity and progress of Pakistan.