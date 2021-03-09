Government College University (GCU) Lahore organized an international conference to mark the celebration of the 100th birth anniversary of eminent poet Sahir Ludhianvi and remember his timeless poetry and passionate lyrics for Indian films

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Government College University (GCU) Lahore organized an international conference to mark the celebration of the 100th birth anniversary of eminent poet Sahir Ludhianvi and remember his timeless poetry and passionate lyrics for Indian films.

Eminent poet and playwright Mansoor Afaq chaired the conference's inaugural session which was also joined by Indian writer Javaid Akhtar through a live video link from India. Speakers from four countries including the UK, USA and Sweden are participating in the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi stressed a need for a literary corridor between Pakistan and India for promotion of urdu language. He proposed that the corridor could be established through the GCU Lahore to connect the poets, writers and critics from both sides.

Prof. Zaidi announced establishing a new student body, GCU Bano Qaudsia Society, for gender sensitization.

He said a gender sensitive society would work to raise awareness and enhance opportunity and status for both men and women.

In his keynote address, Indian writer Javaid Akhtar talked about including the timeless literary works of each others writers and poets in curriculum in universities of both countries i.

e. India and Pakistan. He said it was very unfortunate after 1947 people of both sides had stopped openly appreciating each other's poets and writers.

Javed Akhtar said Sahir Ludhianvi was known as the "people's poet" as his writings reflected their loves, sufferings, angst and joy. He also worked extensively as a film song lyricist, and always gave same energy, concentration and respect to his film songs which he used to give to his other writings. In reply to a question, Akhtar emphasized on focusing more on literary works of writers than their personal lives.

Playwright Mansoor Afaq congratulated the GCU Lahore for organizing the international conference, saying this was first event in any university of Pakistan to celebrate Sahir Ludhianvi. He compared the writings of Sahir Ludhianvi with Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

GCU Urdu Department Chairperson Dr. Saima Irum said that Sahir Ludhianvi was the son of Lahore who spent his life in India. She said literature has no nationality and boundaries couldn't restrict it. Born as Abdul Hayee, Sahir started writing from a very young age and is said to have taken the pen name of Sahir after chancingupon the word while reading Iqbal's poems.

Dr. Ishtaiq Ahamd and Dr. Muhammad Kamran also addressed the conference.